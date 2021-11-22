Feelin' Lucky
MSCHF's latest drop promises everyone a $35 Lamborghini
$35
How much it'll cost you for a Lamborghini... but odds are good it'll be a toy one.
Thanks to the latest MSCHF drop in collaboration with the YouTuber MrBeast, 2,755 people will soon own their very own Lamborghini for the nominal fee of $35. But only five of the 2,755 will be actual full-sized supercars, however. The remaining 2,750 who buy into the new lotto with either receive a battery-powered ride-on kiddie car Lambo, an RC Lambo, or a diecast toy one. Everyone is guaranteed to get a toy version at the very least.
The five big winners are going to have plenty to brag about. The prospect of getting a pre-owned Lamborghini Aventador Coupe or one of four preowned Lamborghini Gallardos for just $35 might be too good a gamble to ignore. You have until January 10, 2022 (or as long as their various car inventories last) to determine just how lucky you’re feeling these days.
The odds are likely not in your favor — Of course, with something like this, your chances of snagging a Lambo are pretty darn slim. MSCHF laid out how it all works in the fine print, but suffice to say, it’s pretty complicated and involves a random number generator to determine who even is considered for the prizes: those who purchase a $35 entry, and those who simply provide their contact info on a card via mail... so yeah, you technically don’t have to buy anything to win the cars.
Better than past MSCHF plots — Regardless of whether or not you choose to roll the digital dice for one of these supercars, one thing is for certain: The newest MSCHF gimmick is way better than its recent Chick-Fil-A debacle. Back in September, the prankster art collective’s “Sunday Service” release vowed to deliver a Chick-Fil-A sandwich on a (gasp) Sunday to everyone who participated for the low, low, trolling price of $6.66.
While it certainly is a pretty funny jab at the notoriously anti-LGBTQ fast-food chain and its “wink-wink we’re closed on the Lord’s Day” shallow piety, these were still actual Chick-Fil-A sandwiches being delivered... meaning the restaurant still profited off the whole thing. Devilish? Perhaps. Well-thought-out? Not in the slightest.