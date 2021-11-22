MSCHF's latest drop promises everyone a $35 Lamborghini

Thanks to the latest MSCHF drop in collaboration with the YouTuber MrBeast, 2,755 people will soon own their very own Lamborghini for the nominal fee of $35. But only five of the 2,755 will be actual full-sized supercars, however. The remaining 2,750 who buy into the new lotto with either receive a battery-powered ride-on kiddie car Lambo, an RC Lambo, or a diecast toy one. Everyone is guaranteed to get a toy version at the very least.

The five big winners are going to have plenty to brag about. The prospect of getting a pre-owned Lamborghini Aventador Coupe or one of four preowned Lamborghini Gallardos for just $35 might be too good a gamble to ignore. You have until January 10, 2022 (or as long as their various car inventories last) to determine just how lucky you’re feeling these days.

Martyn Lucy/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The odds are likely not in your favor — Of course, with something like this, your chances of snagging a Lambo are pretty darn slim. MSCHF laid out how it all works in the fine print, but suffice to say, it’s pretty complicated and involves a random number generator to determine who even is considered for the prizes: those who purchase a $35 entry, and those who simply provide their contact info on a card via mail... so yeah, you technically don’t have to buy anything to win the cars.

If you’d prefer an RC Lambo but win a real one you can always sell it and buy all the RCs you like. MSCHF

Better than past MSCHF plots — Regardless of whether or not you choose to roll the digital dice for one of these supercars, one thing is for certain: The newest MSCHF gimmick is way better than its recent Chick-Fil-A debacle. Back in September, the prankster art collective’s “Sunday Service” release vowed to deliver a Chick-Fil-A sandwich on a (gasp) Sunday to everyone who participated for the low, low, trolling price of $6.66.

While it certainly is a pretty funny jab at the notoriously anti-LGBTQ fast-food chain and its “wink-wink we’re closed on the Lord’s Day” shallow piety, these were still actual Chick-Fil-A sandwiches being delivered... meaning the restaurant still profited off the whole thing. Devilish? Perhaps. Well-thought-out? Not in the slightest.