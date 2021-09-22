Netflix has bought the rights to noted antisemite Roald Dahl's catalog

Netflix announced earlier today that it’s sealed a deal with The Roald Dahl Story Company (RDSC) to acquire rights to Dahl’s entire catalog. The move expands upon a production deal first struck three years ago, a move that could cost upwards of $1 billion when all is said and done if rumors are to be believed (the terms haven’t been disclosed). Netflix is now the sole company allowed to adapt Dahl’s works into series or movies (animated or live-action), although shows are already in the works for new animated series from Taika Waititi based on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, as well as an adaptation of Matilda the Musical.

Netflix cites these initial projects inspired the goal to create “a unique universe across animated and live-action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theatre, consumer products and more,” so you know what that means: Get ready for the Wonka Cinematic Universe coming to your TVs within the next couple years.

Given Roald Dahl really hated Jewish people, his legacy isn’t exactly untarnished, but his work (much like Michael Jackson’s) has always looked destined to outshine his misdeeds.

One of many company expansions — While likely the most expensive deal it has struck so far, the Roald Dahl Story Company partnership is just one of the many avenues Netflix is currently pursuing to compete with the likes of Disney+ and HBO. In addition to film and television possibilities, the company is also expanding into the realm of video games via mobile devices and even VR via Oculus’ App Lab. Some of these mobile games are already being reported as available on Netflix’s Android app in Poland, although it’s unclear when the new offerings will make it stateside.