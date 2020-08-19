All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.

Episode 41: Nike bums out Grateful Dead fans / OnePlus’s middling wireless earbuds

The new Nike SB Dunk Low “Grateful Dead” shoe was one of the hottest drops of 2020. But not everyone was stoked about it. Some Deadheads complained about Nike’s alleged past use of sweatshops, saying that late band leader Jerry Garcia would not approve of the collaboration. Meanwhile, another set of fans were upset they couldn’t get their hands on the sneakers. Input senior editor Edgar Alvarez joins us to talk about the controversy. And later: The sound quality of the new OnePlus Buds won't blow you away, according to Input senior reviews editor Ray Wong, but the price absolutely will. At $79, these wireless earbuds are half the cost of AirPods, Galaxy Buds, and Pixel Buds. Ray joins us to discuss.

