Episode 9: Obsessed with home decor / The Gizmondo’s wild history

Now that most of us are sheltering in place, our priorities are changing. Input news writer Ian Servantes is no exception. He recently wrote an essay for Input called “I used to care how I looked. Now I only care about furniture and plants.” Ian joins us to discuss. And later: The 2005 handheld gaming console the Gizmondo was an ambitious failure, one that involved the Swedish mafia and a spectacular Ferrari crash. Input editor Ryan Houlihan, a proud Gizmondo owner, joins us to recount the device’s wild history. Read more on inputmag.com/inputoutput.

