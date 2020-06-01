Input/Output
Obsessed with home decor / The Gizmondo’s wild history
On this episode, stories about decorating during quarantine and handheld gaming in a simpler time.
All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.
Episode 9: Obsessed with home decor / The Gizmondo’s wild history
Now that most of us are sheltering in place, our priorities are changing. Input news writer Ian Servantes is no exception. He recently wrote an essay for Input called “I used to care how I looked. Now I only care about furniture and plants.” Ian joins us to discuss. And later: The 2005 handheld gaming console the Gizmondo was an ambitious failure, one that involved the Swedish mafia and a spectacular Ferrari crash. Input editor Ryan Houlihan, a proud Gizmondo owner, joins us to recount the device’s wild history. Read more on inputmag.com/inputoutput.
Read the original Input stories here:
- I used to care how I looked. Now I only care about furniture and plants.
- The Gizmondo: Remembering the Swedish mafia’s bizarre and ambitious game console
