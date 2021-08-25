OnlyFans backtracks on no-porn policy following backlash

OnlyFans announced this morning via its official Twitter page that the platform will no longer be banning explicit adult content on October 1 as initially planned. “OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators,” the company wrote.

OnlyFans was not forthcoming with any further details about why, exactly, it suddenly decided not to ban explicit content after all. The “assurances” mentioned in the company’s Twitter statement likely refer to backing by big banks and payment processors, which founder Tim Stokely blamed for the initial ban earlier this week.

It’s unclear from OnlyFans’ tweet whether or not the reversal of the ban would be permanent. OnlyFans said it would be emailing an official communication about the change of plans to creators in the near future.

Developing...