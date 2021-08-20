BREAKING: OnlyFans confirms the porn ban in email to creators, updated terms

OnlyFans sent out an email to creators Friday evening confirming that as of October 1, all content showing ‘sexually explicit conduct’ would no longer be allowed on the platform.

That includes “actual or simulated sexual intercourse,” “actual or simulated masturbation,” “exhibition of the anus or genitals of any person which is extreme or offensive,” and “actual or simulated material depicting bodily fluids commonly secreted during sexual conduct,” per the new Acceptable Use Policy.

In a shallow attempt to reassure creators, the email notes that “content containing nudity will continue to be allowed as long as it is consistent with the policy.” The move has widely been received as a slap in the face to sex workers, who are more or less the only reason anyone even gives (*gave) a shit about OnlyFans in the first place.

OnlyFans’s new updated Acceptable Use Policy. Input

The email also confirms the reason behind OnlyFans’ decision to screw over its most prominent users: appeasing their financial overlords. After introducing the upcoming policy changes, it states:

Why did the policy have to change? Due to the size and rapid growth of the OnlyFans platform, where creators have earned over $5 billion dollars since inception, we must increasingly rely on large banking institutions and payment processors to facilitate payments between fans and creators. The new rules are necessary to comply with the requirements of these financial institutions and are the only way to help ensure the long-term sustainability of OnlyFans.

Developing...