OpenSea now has a free NFT app available for download

OpenSea, the most popular (not to mention generally intuitive) NFT marketplace, announced the debut of its new, free app late last week. Available on both Apple’s App Store and the Google Play store, OpenSea’s new mobile platform allows users to browse artists and categories, track new releases, follow your favorite designers, and easily access the service’s blog. Users can also link Ethereum crypto wallets such as MetaMask to display their own NFT collections, in case anyone gets the strong urge to brag on the go.

Despite our most fervent hopes to the contrary, it definitely seems like non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, aren’t going anywhere for the time being. While not necessarily the lucrative economic bubble they were earlier in the year, they still provide a valuable way for online creators to finally get at least some form of compensation for their art and content that previously went unpaid. It makes total sense for a company like OpenSea to roll out its own mobile app, and we expect to see many similar incarnations follow suit soon.