Orville Peck on making the 5 mini-movies of ‘Bronco’ (and maybe more)

Peck worked closely with friend and director Austin Peters (who also did his “Queen of the Rodeo” video, pictured) on all five videos to formulate the specific moods and references they were trying to hit with each.

Peck’s a big fan of film and cinema, he says, which naturally spills into his own approach to visual arts. He’s spoken often about his appreciation for David Lynch and John Waters, both of whose influence can be seen splashed all over his music videos and general aesthetic. But in Bronco, we get so, so much more.