I'd do anything to unsee this tweet from the White House pets' fan page

It has been said that there is no such thing as a good tweet. While that remains up for debate, no one would deny the existence of those that are unfathomably bad. This is the Input Bad Tweet Hall of Fame.

ENTRY #005: The Oval Pawffice

As a rule of thumb, if you want to make a given statement irrefutably worse, try writing it in doggo-speak.

There may have been a time when reading the word “hooman” or phonetic hybrids containing “fur” actually did hit us in the warm-and-fuzzies, but it has long since passed. Still, it is among the most inoffensive offenses, and thus something most people can look past to continue enjoying cute animal content.

At least, that’s what I thought until I read this... rallying cry(?) from The Oval Pawffice, a Twitter fan account that tweets messages as though they were written by the Bidens’ cat, Willow, and dog, Commander. I’m now questioning whether I’ll ever again know what it’s like to experience joy.

We’ll let the tweet speak for itself:

Allow me to transcribe it for you, in case the person(s) behind the account decides to delete this utter masterpiece (tbh they should):

🐾 I am furry pupset and can’t enjoy this beautiful day: the #Azovstal steel plant - or what remains of it - is under continuous attack being incessantly bombarded. The hoomans trapped there have no way out. They must be saved! #SlavaUkraini 🇺🇦

You know what makes me “furry pupset”? Using cutesy language to discuss the very real atrocities in Ukraine as a way to bait engagement on a weird pet-propaganda social media page. But I digress.

Anyway, here’s Willow and Commander Biden’s joint statement on overturning Roe v. Wade: