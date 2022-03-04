Pete Davidson is leaving Earth and, well, we can’t really blame him

Page Six reports that perpetual protagonist Pete Davidson is “close to signing a deal” to fly to space with Blue Origin — Jeff Bezos’ private spacefaring company that gave 90-year-old actor William Shatner his 10 minutes in Heaven in October 2021.

The Page Six source reported that the flight is intended to happen sometime this year.

Davidson, the 28-year-old comedian known for his prolific love life and palpable BDE, made headlines this week after Kanye West released a music video in which a cartoon Pete Davidson is kidnapped and beheaded — a disturbing development in Ye’s one-sided feud with Kim Kardashian’s new beau. Perhaps I’d want to leave the planet, too.

Davidson, a portrait of the chaos goblin line cook archetype, an owner of a Staten Island ferry, and a fixture of SNL, keeps rising and rising and rising in stardom. To infinity and beyond!

The celebrity space race — Blue Origin has become a fixture of the nascent private space race industry along with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic, and obscenely wealthy Hollywood stars are jumping at the opportunity to leave Earth. Actor Ashton Kutcher revealed he had a Virgin Galactic ticket that his wife Mila Kunis ultimately convinced him to sell.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

Tom Hanks, ever endearing, revealed that he passed on the opportunity for a trip to space — saying the $28 million price tag was the deterrent (his intimate familiarity with Apollo 13 probably helped him make the decision, too).

Back on lowly Earth, we’re experiencing war, disease, and an unequivocally terrifying progression of climate change. But if you’re uber-rich, you can keep your head in the clouds and your body in the cosmos.