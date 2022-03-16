Peter Schiff calls Zelensky's T-shirt-clad plea for help disrespectful

It has been said that there is no such thing as a good tweet. While that remains up for debate, no one would deny the existence of those that are unfathomably bad. This is the Input Bad Tweet Hall of Fame.

ENTRY #001: Peter Schiff

Peter Schiff is known primarily as one of the guys who correctly predicted the Great Recession, and secondarily known as being wrong about virtually everything else. His hobbies include financing Ron Paul Presidential campaigns and helping enable tax evasion for international organized crime through his banking operation based out of Puerto Rico. He’s also a patriot who loves this nation, and won’t stand by while foreigners forget to show the proper amount of groveling deference — no matter how bombarded by Russian missiles or threatened by assassination attempts they are.

“I understand times are hard, but doesn't the President of the #Ukraine own a suit?” Schiff posited earlier today. “I don't have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn't address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn't want to disrespect the institution or the Unites [sic] States.”

Yeah, politicians are a bunch of clowns, but the least this guy staring down violent death for both himself and his country’s sovereignty could do is knot a tie before begging us for aid. He looked like a real jerk over there in his bunker.

Congratulations, Mr. Schiff. Your fashion sense and decorum have earned you the first spot in our Bad Tweet Hall of Fame.