Pornhub tells users to return the favor, go vote

Pornhub isn’t planning to let vote-dodgers get off easy this Election Day. Ahead of the polls’ official opening on Tuesday, the adult entertainment site announced its... (sigh)... “Give A F**k, Get A F**k” campaign to encourage its users to vote.

The company’s press release says the initiative means “Pornhub will be reserved only for those who have voted in the United States,” though that’s not exactly true. On Election Day, anyone who visits the site will be able to access the goods regardless of voting status, a spokesperson confirmed to Input, but will be forced to first click-through a banner that urges Pornhub users to “give a fuck.” If anything, it’s more of a shame-tactic for anyone planning on skipping out this year.

Red, white, and blue-balls — The message blocking Pornhub’s homepage tomorrow between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. EST will state: “We give a fuck. And we want you to give a fuck too.” A very subtle play on the ol’ “return the favor.” Reading the banner will presumably cause anyone who forgot or intentionally ignored Election Day to instantly go soft and make a dash for the polls. Or, you know, just go after. No word on what tactics the porn site has planned for non-voters with a shame kink.

Eye-rolls aside, things are pretty bad in this country right now, so we’re not holding it against anyone who is just trying to inspire people to get out there and vote.

“Roughly 43 percent of eligible voters — equal to 100 million people — didn't vote in the 2016 U.S Presidential Election, according to turnout estimates from the U.S. Elections Project,” said Corey Price, Pornhub VP, in a statement. “We want to encourage people to do their civic duty this year by casting their ballot and having their voice heard.”

Pornhub teamed up with the creative agency Just For Fun for the campaign. “In 2016, over 100 million eligible voters had zero f**ks to give about the election,” a spokesperson for the agency said in a statement. “This year, to encourage everyone to get off the couch and head to the polling places, we knew we needed to hit them where it hurts — their pants.”