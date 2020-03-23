PSA: You can turn off Instagram and Facebook live notifications and you should

If you, like me, cannot get off of Facebook and Instagram due to professional reasons, or whatever else, you have likely spent the last week of quarantine inundated with notifications that someone or something you follow is "going live." Has anyone not producing local news ever needed to "go live"? They have not. And yet.

So here is how you can make that stop once and for all.

For Instagram:

Open Instagram. You know how to do that! Tap on your profile in the bottom right corner. It's probably your own face. Tap the three lines in the top right corner. Ooo now I want a hamburger. Tap Settings, tap notifications, tap "Live and IGTV". Yes, you can also stop IGTV. Blessed be. Tap "Off." Slide the settings menu closed. This house is clean.

For Facebook:

Open Facebook. Avoid looking at anything on your Newsfeed as there is serious danger you could end up spending hours arguing with your aunt about whether or not COVID-19 is a hoax. Tap the three lines at the bottom right of your screen. Seriously a vegan bacon cheeseburger would own right now. Scroll down and tap "Settings & Privacy" then tap "Settings" under that. Scroll down to "Notifications." Tap "Notification settings." Scroll down to "Video" and tap it. Slide "Allow Notifications on Facebook" off. Scream your joy into the wind (six feet away from anyone else, please.)

There you have it. You are now free. Please stop posting about how annoying it is. Move on with your life. Play Animal Crossing: New Horizons.