Episode 42: Revel’s dangerous scooter business / BMW’s electric car ambitions

In late July, after two of its riders died in the span of nine days, Revel suspended operations for its electric scooter service in New York City. Before that happened, Input news writer Ian Servantes was injured in a Revel accident of his own. He joins us to talk about his recent piece, Ian investigated how safe Revel’s mopeds are for the average person and questioned the company’s policies. And later: BMW recently announced that by 2023 it’s planning on introducing more than 20 electric cars, including versions of its 5 and 7 Series sedans and its X1 crossover. Should Tesla be worried? Input news editor Craig Wilson joins us to discuss.

