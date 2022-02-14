Rocket on collision course with the Moon may belong to China, not SpaceX

A few weeks ago, astronomers noticed that a large hunk of human-made space debris was right on track to smack into the Moon, and naturally hypothesized it was probably all Elon Musk’s fault. Over the weekend, however, keen-eyed observers further analyzing the data adjusted their claims regarding the upcoming lunar marring — it is not, in fact, SpaceX’s rocket spiraling towards Earth’s satellite, but one belonging to the Chinese Space Agency. To paraphrase their research: “Our bad, everyone.”

“Essentially, I had pretty good circumstantial evidence for the identification, but nothing conclusive,” explains Project Pluto’s Bill Gray in an updated post published Saturday. “...In hindsight, I should have noticed some odd things about WE0913A's orbit.” In any case, a closer inspection makes a pretty certain case that it’s China’s Chang'e 5-T1 booster, which was launched back in 2014. The rocket is still scheduled to smack into the Moon on March 4 at around 5,700 mph, at which point it will create a crater roughly 65 feet in diameter.

Pictured: The Moon, pre-rocket crash. Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images