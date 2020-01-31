Roku will stop offering Fox channels to users on February 1

Without giving users a justification, Roku just announced via mass email that after January 31, 2020, all Fox "standalone" channels with no longer be available on the service's streaming boxes or TVs equipped with its software. The email states that "You can still watch FOX channels through these services: FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, SlingTV, YouTube TV and other live TV services," and goes on to add that "If you have a Roku TV, you may be able to receive FOX over the air with an antenna."

The company hasn't issued an official public statement on the change, but according to its support account on Twitter, the move is triggered by the end of its distribution contract with Fox.

This is obviously bad news for anyone who was planning on using their Roku device to catch the Super Bowl on February 2. Besides Fox Sports Go and Fox Now, the batch of currently available Fox channels for Roku are mostly local stations with their own OTT apps. Based on the email from the company it sounds like all of those affiliates will be moving off the platform as well, but it's not entirely clear.

As recently as today, Fox was listing Roku as a partner for the Super Bowl broadcast, and a Fox spokesperson told The Verge that 4K Super Bowl streams were a possibility on Roku boxes and that "the broadcaster is pushing for them to work by kickoff time." An odd thing to say when only hours later you would be pulling your content from the devices altogether.

Input has reached out to Roku for comment, and will update this post with more information as we get it.