Input / Output
Quarantine sex toys / Porn stars turn to camming
On this very sexy episode, we review the best sex toys and see what porn stars are up to in quarantine.
All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.
Episode #3: Sex toys for self isolation & porn stars becoming cam stars
Since we all began sheltering in place, lonely singles and bored couples alike have had to find new ways to amuse themselves. Consequently, sales of sex toys have skyrocketed. Guest Lindsay Goldwert, the author of Bow Down: Lessons From Dominatrixes on How to Get Everything You Want, talks about what’s selling and how to spice things up in isolation.
And later, with most porn shoots halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, many adult stars are trying to get into camming, or performing live via webcam. But it’s not as easy as it looks. It’s hyper-competitive, emotionally draining work. Jessica Klein recently wrote about this phenomenon for Input. She joins us to discuss.
Read the original Input stories here:
- Sex toys for self isolation: the best tech for getting off
- Porn stars are trying to become cam stars. It’s not as easy as it looks
Where to find us:
- Subscribe to Input/Output wherever you listen to podcasts: iTunes | Spotify | TuneIn | RadioPublic | Stitcher
- We're hosted and produced by Mark Yarm
- Follow Input on Twitter
- Follow Jessica Klein on Twitter
- Follow Lindsay Goldwert on Twitter