Quarantine sex toys / Porn stars turn to camming

Episode #3: Sex toys for self isolation & porn stars becoming cam stars

Since we all began sheltering in place, lonely singles and bored couples alike have had to find new ways to amuse themselves. Consequently, sales of sex toys have skyrocketed. Guest Lindsay Goldwert, the author of Bow Down: Lessons From Dominatrixes on How to Get Everything You Want, talks about what’s selling and how to spice things up in isolation.

And later, with most porn shoots halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, many adult stars are trying to get into camming, or performing live via webcam. But it’s not as easy as it looks. It’s hyper-competitive, emotionally draining work. Jessica Klein recently wrote about this phenomenon for Input. She joins us to discuss.

