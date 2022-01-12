Snoop Dogg has had a long, winding musical career. Over the course of the ‘90s through the late aughts, he transitioned from an emerging star out of a deep roster of West coast rap talent to an established, household name in the genre. Since entering his older age, the 17-time Grammy-nominated artist has expanded into business, first tackling the cannabis industry and now, as Billboard has reported, the... hot dog space?

According to the report, the rap legend had his attorneys apply for a federal trademark registration on the term “Snoop Doggs,” which will apparently be used to brand and sell hot dogs and other kinds of sausages. I suppose this moment was bound to happen eventually.

The filing, which was made in December, was issued as an intent-to-use application, so there are no products immediately on the way. In fact, there is little information regarding any sort of launch at the moment. Instead, as the title suggests, this kind of application serves to secure the name ahead of any kind of branded release.

Other Ventures— Since the early 2010s, Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, has been expanding his brand. He was an early adopter of YouTube and had a fairly popular interview show called GGN, which involved heavy product placement (usually for marijuana products) alongside smoke sessions with a handful of celebrity guests. In 2015, Snoop actually started his own cannabis company called Leafs By Snoop, and most recently in 2020, the hip-hop icon rolled out a liquor line called Indoggo Gin.

Interestingly enough, Snoop has been on the record as frankfurter-averse. In a 2016 segment from Jimmy Kimmel Live! the entertainment mogul had a quote for the ages, after witnessing how hot dogs were produced: “This is a hot dog?! Oh cuz, I ain’t never eating a motherfucking hot dog! If that’s how they make hot dogs, I don’t want one. I’m good.”

Maybe he’s had time to enjoy some select tubed meat and has since re-evaluated his stance.

Keep in mind that this trademark application does not necessarily mean that Snoop will fully go through and commit to the idea. About a decade ago, he put forth a similar application for the term “Snoop Scoops,” an ice-cream brand name that never came to fruition.

Maybe one day in the future, younger generations will recognize Snoop as the father of glizzys rather than the mind behind Doggystyle. If he does eventually release a series of hot dogs, there’s no way they can be stranger than this chili dog-flavored Sonic drink.