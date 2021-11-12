Spongebob
A producer from Maine is using AI to make SpongeBob content that you just can’t look away from.
The inane sprit behind some of YouTube’s earliest and most bizarre viral videos (i.e. Youtube Poop) is still very much alive. Don’t take our word for it, though — we’ve got the SpongeBob receipts to prove it.
Ian Bennett, the mind behind TheFactory, a YouTube channel that mixes and matches popular songs with other artists’ work, has been spitting out SpongeBob rap parodies based on the success of a video featuring our favorite sea-dwelling sponge rapping the Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar standout, “Range Brothers”.