Steve Aoki hypes 5 of his favorite NFT art pieces

The superstar DJ has teamed up with Sotheby’s, choosing digital artwork for an upcoming sale. He gives Input insight into his selections.
A collector of everything from contemporary art to Pokémon cards, Aoki is curating an upcoming Sotheby’s sale featuring five NFTs by a variety of creators. (The auction also features more traditional art from the likes of Damien Hirst, KAWS, and Takashi Murakami.)
“This is a kind of Renaissance period right now, where people are jumping in and finally dumping money into the marketplace, so that NFTs have a real cachet and institutional power.”
Steve Aoki