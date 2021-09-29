James Pero

Steve Aoki hypes 5 of his favorite NFT art pieces

The superstar DJ has teamed up with Sotheby’s, choosing digital artwork for an upcoming sale. He gives Input insight into his selections.

Steve Aoki thinks NFT art is ready for the spotlight.

A collector of everything from contemporary art to Pokémon cards, Aoki is curating an upcoming Sotheby’s sale featuring five NFTs by a variety of creators. (The auction also features more traditional art from the likes of Damien Hirst, KAWS, and Takashi Murakami.)

“This is a kind of Renaissance period right now, where people are jumping in and finally dumping money into the marketplace, so that NFTs have a real cachet and institutional power.”

Steve Aoki

