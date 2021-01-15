Super Nintendo World's opening delayed one more time

We have some bad news for the people who were itching to see Super Nintendo World. According to Universal Studios Japan, the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Osaka has led to an "emergency declaration" which means the park won't open on the previously scheduled February 4. The state of emergency is expected to come to an end on February 7.

This obviously isn't a great development for anyone who had dreams to see this themed park (including us). And it isn't the first time that the opening got delayed either. Super Nintendo World was originally supposed to open in the summer of 2020. Due to the pandemic, that plan fell apart, too.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to guests and related parties who are looking forward to the opening. The opening date will be decided and announced after the "state of emergency" is lifted," Universal Studios Japan stated.

Here's what you need to know — According to the company, the state of emergency declared in Osaka means that there will be a limit on ticket sales while "annual pass sales, renewals, and same-day upgrades from Studio Pass to various annual passes will also be suspended for the same period."

We hope that Osaka's COVID-19 cases come down and the area becomes safer to visit. In the meantime, you can read up on Super Nintendo World. The themed area is expected to look and feel like you're physically inside a Super Mario video game. Visitors will be able to see Princess Peach's castle, Bowser's domain, Super Mario-themed trees, those weird scowling stone dudes called Thwomps, the Super Mario themed bricks and those lovely coins, and other game-relevant additions.

We haven't seen any Mario Kart go-karts yet but maybe Universal Studios Japan will add those in the future. While it is distressing that this all is taking place during the pandemic, maybe the company will take this time to put more attractions inside the park without endangering public health. We'd love to see a happy, risk-free, and immersive grand opening for the park.