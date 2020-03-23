Supreme Oreos are ready to double stuf you this week

Back when Supreme revealed its SS20 lookbook in February, the hottest item was perhaps an unexpected one: a cookie. But this isn't just any cookie, as the famed streetwear brand collaborated with none other than Oreo on a creamy snack that dons its flagship red color and Supreme box logo branding. And if you've been patiently waiting to see when you'll have a chance to eat or ... collect these, well, that's about to happen this week. According to DropsbyJay, a source for Supreme news with a solid track record, Oreo and Supreme are dropping their collaboration on Thursday, March 26, which will feature packs of three cookies and reportedly won't be limited to one per person.

Online-only — Those of you who want the hyped Oreos will have to try on Supreme's site on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET. Earlier this month, the brand announced that it would be shutting down all of its physical retail stores temporarily due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, noting that it wanted to ensure the safety of its employees and shoppers.

As a result of COVID-19 concerns, Supreme drops are set to be online-only "until further notice," it said, so be sure to bookmark its web shop to be ready when the Oreos arrive.

Premium double stuf — While it's still unclear how much the Supreme Oreos will cost, a regular pack of three cookies from Nabisco costs roughly $3. But since these will have Supreme's name slapped on them, rumor has it they'll cost about $8 — which is much, much cheaper than the thousands of dollars they were going for on eBay prior to their launch.

Whatever the price, since it seems Supreme will let people buy multiple packs of cookies at a time, hopefully they shouldn't be too hard for anyone who wants them to get. As good as they look, they're not a Box Logo hoodie or t-shirt, meaning there shouldn't be an army of bots overloading Supreme's site. But then again, this is the same brand that made a literal brick super hyped, so who's to say a cookie can't top that.

Worst case scenario, if you don't manage to get any Supreme Oreos, you can always buy from resale apps like StockX or eBay (hopefully not for $15,000, though.) Or, if you want to take it a little further, you could just try to 3D-print them yourself at home.