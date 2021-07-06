Team MAGA’s latest tragic Twitter clone is a hotbed for communist Sonic porn

Trumpland’s ongoing social media self-owns reached a new low over Independence Day weekend, in no small part thanks to a bunch of left-leaning perverts and dedicated online weirdos. Founded by Jason Miller, a longtime Trump crony alongside a billionaire fugitive from China, GETTR (no, seriously) is a new social media “marketplace of ideas” tangentially associated with Donald and advertising “cutting edge technology that will really be the envy of the social media world.”

But rather than any kind of “cutting edge” social media alternative, GETTR is yet another obvious Twitter clone that, at first glance, appears marginally more user-friendly than the MyPillowGuy’s online rat nest. Of course, MAGA and QAnon cultists are already flocking to it to repost their latest “IMPEAch SATANIC NANcY NOW!!!” YouTube videos and Trump quotes pasted atop images of bald eagles, but there’s a whole other community that is making GETTR its new home: leftist furry fetishists with a penchant for giant and / or pregnant Sonic The Hedgehog pornography. Sad!

Even the Q-Hards are sketched out — The lack of content moderation and site security is so bad that even QAnon diehards are reportedly pissed off at Miller’s social media grift. “Seems like vapor. Slow to delete shill porn. Big names denying Trump wants anything to do with it,” declares a poster in the QAnon Telegram channel, We The People, adding that it’s “Alienating liberals by defining itself as a conservative echo chamber. Another fart in the wind.”

Meanwhile, furries and / or leftists are having a field day on the site. It’s so bad that apparently many new users’ feeds are almost immediately flooded with explicit images involving Sega’s beloved mascot, stock photos of old men in diapers, various other niche fetish content, and Marxist memes.