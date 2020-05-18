Connected sex toys are COVID-19-proof, so everyone is getting nasty online

Culture
Partner-controlled vibrators and smart sex devices have made getting off something entirely new in the age of coronavirus.
Video-conferencing apps aren’t the only ones cashing in on worldwide lockdowns. Since the start of the pandemic and shelter-in-place orders, demand for online adult entertainment has skyrocketed. It makes sense, of course, especially considering the many people not isolating with someone they enjoy being intimate with.
So we turn to the internet to satiate our desires in any way possible. And that goes far beyond what we might consider ‘traditional’ porn.
Cam sites, many of which connect viewers with live models, have seen a substantial uptick in both new performers and new members. And, the situation has turned out to be the launchpad the teledildonics industry needed all along.
In COVID-19 times, camming and internet-connected dildos are a match made in heaven. It's the next best thing to real human contact.