Tesla Model Y collides with Michigan cop car while in Autopilot mode

It’s not every day Elon Musk’s man-child empire literally collides with the U.S. police state. But late last night, a Tesla Model Y with its controversial Autopilot feature engaged collided with a Michigan cop car. The officer was standing outside his cruiser and investigating a nearby separate collision when the Tesla struck his parked vehicle, which was slightly straddling the highway’s right lane and shoulder. Don’t worry, no one was injured, so we can all enjoy this bit of Schadenfreude completely (well, relatively) free of guilt.

Tesla’s (semi)autopilot features — As reported by CNBC, the accident occurred at approximately 1:12 a.m. as a Michigan police officer was handling a completely different collision involving a deer. While everyone made it out alright, the Model Y’s 22-year-old driver apparently “was issued citations for failure to move over and driving with a suspended license.” Tesla’s Autopilot driving assistance feature is now a standard inclusion across its newer vehicles, although the name is slightly misleading at face-value, as drivers are still required to maintain “active driver supervision” at all times.

Far from the first time — Last night’s accident is only the latest in a lengthy list involving Autopilot-enabled Teslas, including a similar incident with a cop car from a couple years back. While some of these accidents avoided serious injuries and fatalities, that unfortunately hasn’t always been the case. Walter Huang, an Apple engineer, was killed in a crash after complaining about his Tesla’s Autopilot malfunctioning back in 2018, and the aforementioned CNBC piece also notes multiple other similar deadly occurrences in recent years.

In the case of Huang’s death, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) eventually concluded Musk’s company was at least partially to blame in the collision, although it appeared Huang didn’t fully adhere to the recommended Autopilot procedures