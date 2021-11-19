Tesla hit with new lawsuit over ‘rampant sexual harrassment’

Less than two months after losing big in a racial discrimination lawsuit, Tesla is now staring down a similarly embarrassing — and potentially costly — legal challenge. Per The Washington Post, a Tesla 3 production associate at the company’s Fremont plant has filed for damages pertaining to the factory’s culture of “rampant sexual harassment” fostered by her coworkers (and the Technoking’s Twitter).

Jessica Barraza cites numerous horrid examples of catcalling, harassment, and sexual assault by male employees, whose behavior she says makes the space feel more like a frat house than a factory floor.

Throughout September and October, Barraza filed multiple complaints to Tesla’s HR department, but allegedly received no response or acknowledgment of the issues which saw her recently applying for medical leave, citing post-traumatic stress disorder. Multiple other female Tesla employees have already come forward to corroborate Barraza’s stories, as well as add their own.

Huh. It’s almost as if purposefully naming your car models to spell out “S3XY” appeals a certain kind of male bullshittery.

San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images/Hearst Newspapers/Getty Images