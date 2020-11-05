Tesla didn't get the memo that a car company selling tequila is a very bad idea

Tesla is drunk. The company just announced it's selling its own brand of tequila called "Teslaquila." The 40 percent alcoholic beverage costs a whopping $250 and comes in a fancy glass bottle shaped like a thunderbolt.

From the Teslaquila website:

Introducing Tesla Tequila, an exclusive, small-batch premium 100% de agave tequila añejo made from sustainably sourced highland and lowland agaves. Aged for 15 months in French oak barrels and into a hand-blown glass bottle, Tesla Tequila features a dry fruit and light vanilla nose with a balanced cinnamon pepper finish. Best enjoyed as a sipping tequila.

Uh, yeah, sure. But did Tesla forget that it's a car company and, uh, selling alcohol isn't great optics when drinking and driving is a big no-no? We know the alcohol and automobile industry are intertwined — it's the luxury life! — but Tesla selling alcohol takes things to a whole new level beyond 'S3XY' booty shorts or branded surfboards.

$250 gets you 750 ml of Teslaquila. Is it any good? Who the hell knows. One thing we do know: it may have started from yet another one of Elon Musk's April Fools' Day jokes.

In 2018, Musk tweeted: "Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by 'Teslaquilla' bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks. This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what's the point? Happy New Month!"

Two years later, you can now buy Teslaquila so long as you're at least 21 years old and in an eligible state in the U.S. Ugh. What is 2020? Somebody make it all stop. The madness needs to stop. Elon, please stop.