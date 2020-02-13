Culture
This goes out to all the single people.
While multiple publications have already compiled lists of the best video games to play with your partner this Valentine’s Day, Input has decided to take a different approach.
Couples already have places to be that night, so what can single people do to pass time until the holiday horrors cease? Take their sexual frustrations out on their controllers.
Here’s our guide to the best games to vent your pent up sexual energy into.
THE INPUT GUIDE TO NO LOVEMAKING