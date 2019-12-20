The broken phones of New York City

It’s been said that the people of New York have an indomitable spirit. That New Yorkers are uniquely capable of weathering strong winds, be they political, personal, or literal. One evidence of the strength of New York City is the sheer volume of people you see on the street every day using completely smashed phones. Undeterred by shattered screens, exposed circuitry, and inaccessible features, they soldier on; their phones may be broken, their spirit is not.

We sent photographer Amanda Suarez out to the frigid avenues of NYC just before the holidays to meet some of those people. These are their phones. This is their story.

Interviews have been edited for length and clarity.