Episode 12: The horrible cult of productivity / The wonderful part of Twitter

Tips for being productive during the coronavirus pandemic reveal our society’s obsession with commodifying every single aspect of our lives, argues Input news writer Mehreen Kasana in a provocative essay. She joins us to discuss her piece. And later: There are some Twitter accounts that bring a smile to our faces, even in these bleak times. Take, for instance, "Can You Pet the Dog?" and "Is Something Behind the Waterfall?" – two popular video-game themed Twitter accounts. Input news editor Cheyenne MacDonald joins us to discuss.

