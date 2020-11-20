The Internet Archive's latest project is all about Flash nostalgia

Flash's termination is set for the end of December this year. After that, the internet software will be technically dead, meaning that browsers will move past it, relying even more on alternatives that already exist like WebGL, WebAssembly, and HTML5. Flash's demise won't radically alter how the internet looks and functions but it certainly will impact the games and designs web users grew up to love. Think about the Flash plugins that made "Peanut Butter Jelly Time," "All Your Base Are Belong To Us" from Zero Wing, clips from Puffballs United, and other famous hits possible. The classics, if you will.

In what appears to be homage to the once-ubiquitous software, the Internet Archive, the non-profit digital library, has announced that it will preserve all Flash games and animations on its site. This means you can take a trip down nostalgia lane through an archive of 1,000 animations and games. The Internet Archive group says this ode was made possible with the help of Flash emulator Ruffle.

Steve Jobs called it — Flash's downfall was clear, even to its developers. In 2010, Steve Jobs criticized Adobe Flash, noting that it didn't work seamlessly between developer and software. "Letting a third-party layer of software come between the platform and the developer ultimately results in sub-standard apps and hinders the enhancement and progress of the platform," Jobs explained at the time.

It was the opposite of user-friendly and resource-smart, per Jobs. It was also riddled with security complaints so much so that cyber analysts would encourage users to ditch Flash for their browsers. Although its supporters disagreed with Jobs, his prediction — that software like Adobe Flash ultimately lose their relevancy and bite the dust — came true later on. Just three years ago, its very own creators began to hint at the eventual end of Flash Player, subtly pointing to 2020 as the official year. A humbling affair all around, frankly. With Internet Archive's Flash project, Flash lovers and critics will both get a chance to behold the multimedia player that once ruled the web as it becomes a nostalgic relic from the past.

The web archive's creators end their announcement on a positive note for Flash developers, too. "A huge thanks to the community of Flash creators," the Internet Archive concludes, "whose creative and wonderful projects over the years led to inspiration in its preservation. We hope you’ll like your new, permanent home."