All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.

Episode 15: The Virgil Abloh controversy / Dyson’s failed electric car

Prominent black designer Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear and founder of Off-White, has come under fire recently. First, for his reaction to looting amid the Black Lives Matter protests. Then for what was perceived as a stingy donation to a bail fund. Input senior editor Edgar Alvarez joins us to talk about the controversy. And later: Dyson, the company best-known for its vacuum cleaners, pulled the plug on its $635 million effort earlier this year to build an electric vehicle. Nevertheless, the manufacturer recently offered a detailed look at the car, which seems like it would have been a pretty sweet ride. Input news editor Craig Wilson joins us to discuss.

Read the original Input stories here: