These are Elon Musk's most absurd publicity stunts

Culture
Twitter isn't the only way Musk makes a fool of himself.
Elon Musk is known for a lot of things that aren't necessarily related to his acumen as an entrepreneur. For example: saying highly questionable things on Twitter, or espousing bonkers theories about the world being a simulation, or... did we mention the Twitter stuff?
Musk's eccentricities show up in places outside of just social media too — like the marketing tactics of his various companies. That willingness to skirt convention has lead to some of the wildest and most eye-roll-inducing publicity stunts in recent memory.