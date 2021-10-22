This limited edition Hot Wheels costs more than my car

I’m selling my 2004 Ford Ranger pickup to Carmax next week for approximately $2,500 after a solid 11-years of ownership. My partner and I are moving to a new state in a month, I need the money, and we can exist just fine as a single-vehicle household. I’ll use all of that money to pay down some of my existing debt, so that’s nice. I still can’t afford the new laptop I need, though.

Anyway, here’s a Hot Wheels toy that costs nearly $13,000 and comes with an ugly watch.

Yes. You read that correctly. $13,000 — “The IWC x Hot Wheels™ ‘Racing Works’ collector’s set contains the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition ‘IWC x Hot Wheels™ Racing Works’ and the Hot Wheels Mercedes-Benz 300 SL ‘Racing Works Edition’, presented in a metal toolbox,” reads IWF Schauffhausen’s official press release for the collector’s items. The watchmakers also note that only 50 sets will be available, one of which is already set aside to be auctioned for charity.

There’s a lot more nitty-gritty details in announcement post about how this is one of the most detailed Hot Wheels models ever made, and that the toy’s “68” on its side is “a subtle nod to 1868 and 1968 respectively when IWC and Hot Wheels were founded,” but to be honest we couldn’t finish reading because we kept seeing red.

For the obscenely wealthy man-child in your life. IWC Shaffhausen

Does it also come with separation papers for your spouse? IWC Schaffhausen

Not sure which is worse — And another thing: I hate this somehow even more than earlier, because it reminded me that Mercedes-Benz recently unveiled a “mind-reading” concept car design that was inspired by — no, seriously — James Cameron’s film, Avatar. You put on a dumb headset, and it supposedly uses a brain-computer interface to help control things like temperature and windows. Unfortunately, if we recall correctly, it only would be designed to read a preset list of commands, and not, say, your actual inner thoughts like “Why am I wearing this stupid headset inside a stupid concept car?”

But we digress. Please don’t buy the $13,000 Hot Wheels toy — just give me money for a down payment on a new truck instead. Thank you very much, and have a nice weekend. I’ll be cleaning out my vehicle in hopes Carmax will slide me an extra few hundred bucks.