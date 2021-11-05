This handheld children's gaming emulator has an X-rated flaw

We love ourselves some emulators here at Input — doubly so for handheld iterations. We’re always down to try out new ones, and the latest that’s come to our attention is no exception: Check out PowKiddy’s RGB10 Max 2. It looks pretty sleek, seems to have a ton of available gaming options, and is economically priced, starting at $124.99. An existing review of the device seems to call the RGB10 Max 2 “The one gaming clone to rule them all.” Pretty promising, right?

Except... is... is that a link to... ? Um, yep... that’s Pornhub. Oh boy. On something explicitly named PowKiddy? Woof. That’s, well, that’s quite the lost-in-knockoff-translation they’ve got going on over there.

One of these links is not like the others — Yep, that definitely seems to be an extension to Pornhub wedged between MSX and PC Engine. It’s unclear how such a gross oversight occurred over at (shudder) PowKiddy, but boy oh boy is it a bad one. Normally, we’d completely laugh this one off, but it is undeniably a bit disconcerting to see that kind of mistake manifested within a gaming device specifically marketed towards children. As YouTube review channel Taki Udon points out, the product even includes a “Children’s Gift” tag within its listing page on Ali Express.