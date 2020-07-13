All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.

Episode 25: TikTok’s data collection secrets / The joy of Lesbian TikTok

Lots of parties, including the U.S. government, have expressed privacy concerns about TikTok, the social network run by Chinese company ByteDance. Recently, a Redditor by the name of bangorlol claimed to have reverse-engineered the app and found it to be “a data collection service that is thinly veiled as a social network.” News editor Matt Wille wrote about this claim for Input. He joins us to talk about it. And later: Like many people in their 20s, writer Daisy Everingham downloaded TikTok for a laugh. Soon enough, she found Lesbian TikTok and was hooked. Daisy recently wrote about this joyful community for Input. She joins us to discuss.

Read the original Input stories here: