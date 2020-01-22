What the hell is Trump trying to say about encryption?

President Trump spoke with CNBC's Joe Kernen in an interview on Squawk Box today, offering up yet another rambling masterpiece on current events. While it'd be difficult to glean any useful information from his responses, the conversation prompted some truly perplexing statements about encryption and backdoor access that just can't be ignored.

Trump took the opportunity to call Apple out for refusing to give government entities special access to its devices. Some key snippets from the transcript are to follow.