Trump warns that Biden may 'listen to the scientists'

President Donald Trump warned at a campaign rally in Nevada last night that if Joe Biden becomes the president he may just "listen to the scientists." That could very well lead to lockdowns, which could save hundreds of thousands of American lives.

Coronavirus infections jumped almost 17% over the past week. The number of cases has increased in 38 out of 50 states over the same period. But the President's worst fear is that his replacement may follow the instructions of scientists and doctors.

The virus has infected 8.1 million people in the US, killing over 219,000 of them. Just some information for the readers of this science and technology website to consider. Please vote.