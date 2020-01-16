Twitter has apologized for allowing advertisements to target hate groups

Apparently it’s very, very easy to target neo-Nazis and other hate groups on Twitter’s ad platform, according to a report by BBC News. Twitter has now responded to the report with an apology for not excluding discriminatory phrases from its ad platform.

Big yikes — Like many social marketing tools, Twitter’s ad platform allows marketers to focus their campaigns on users with specific interests. Twitter tracks these interests through key words for easier profile management. Through some basic testing, BBC was able to direct Twitter ads at users who had shown interest in words like “transphobic,” “white supremacists,” and “anti-gay.” Put in any of these phrases and it’s easy enough to see how many impressions your ad might get.

Not much of an apology — Twitter’s official statement is mostly explanation with a brief apology.

“Our preventative measures include banning certain sensitive or discriminatory terms, which we update on a continuous basis,” Twitter stated. “In this instance, some of these terms were permitted for targeting purposes. This was an error. We’re very sorry this happened and as soon as we were made aware of the issue, we rectified it.”