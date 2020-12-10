Twitter wants you to share your tweets on Snapchat

Twitter wants to make it easier for you to share your hot takes beyond the confines of its service. Starting today for iOS users you can share your cursed and blessed tweets alike on Snapchat. The integration goes live for Android "soon," though Twitter doesn't specify exactly when.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of people have turned to Twitter as a multi-use venue to experience catharsis, get involved in unhinged and endless debates about masks (please wear one for your own safety), share photos of successful (and highly unsuccessful) baking adventures, and generally scream into the void.

"[T]hat conversation shouldn’t only live in one place," Twitter states in a press release. "It should be wherever you want to talk about it. Today’s update makes it easier and faster to share Tweets to other platforms and connects more people to the conversations happening on Twitter." Below you can see what this new cross-platform storytelling feature will look like.

Yasss, indeed. Twitter

How it works — Your Twitter account will have to be public for this feature to work. Once your tweets are public, you can enable the sharing option by accessing the "share" icon on your tweet and look out for the Snapchat icon in the share menu.

Make sure that you're logged into your Snapchat account. Once you click the icon, it will lead you to the camera slide on Snapchat where you can paste your tweet as a sticker. That means you can add a video or photo if you wish, increase or decrease the size of your sticker tweet, add Bitmojis if you want, cameos, and other options from the Snapchat suite of creative tools.

Twitter

Snapchat will allow users to tap on the pasted tweet, which will take them to Twitter. Over there, if they have an account, they can reply directly to your tweet or stick to Snapchat and respond through direct messages.