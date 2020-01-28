Vine successor Byte was downloaded 780,000 times in its first weekend

Byte, the long-awaited successor to Vine, was released on Friday, generating a ton of hype and follow4follow bots. Now we have a precise way to measure the app’s success thus far: it was downloaded upwards of 780,000 times during its first weekend, according to data from the app analytics firm Sensor Tower.

That’s more than Vine — 780,000 downloads is nothing to sneer at. When Vine launched in January 2013, it only racked up around 105,000 during its first few days. That being said, Vine only launched on iOS, while Byte was released simultaneously on both the App Store and Google’s Play Store. We also need to account for the massive hype surrounding the release of Byte, since users have been mourning the death of Vine for years now.

Can it beat TikTok? — That’s the big question on everyone’s mind. In the time since Vine’s untimely demise, TikTok has launched a global empire focused on quick, scrollable video content. The app has been downloaded more than 1.5 billion times since its launch. Just this weekend alone TikTok picked up 8.2 million new downloads, Sensor Tower reports. That’s a massive gap Byte will need to jump over if it hopes to actually catch up to TikTok in any meaningful way.

Byte already has problems — If it really wants to compete with the likes of TikTok, Byte will need to work quickly to take down the enormous number of bots that have been commenting on everyone’s videos. The app’s creator, Dom Hoffman, says the team is working on it.

Byte is also hoping to pilot a creator-sponsorship program soon — which could bring more problems with it. But we’ll cross our fingers that it’s smooth sailing from here on out.