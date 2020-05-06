Virtual influencer Lil Miquela has signed with an agency

The power of the virtual influencer is now strong enough to garner a deal with CAA. Lil Miquela, the fictitious social media star-turned musician, has signed with one of the most powerful talent agencies in the industry. As reported by Variety, she's CAA's first virtual client.

This baffling development is just one of many in the life of Lil Miquela, who was created by the entertainment company Brud. She's starred in a Calvin Klein campaign alongside Bella Hadid, taken over Prada's Instagram account for Milan Fashion Week, and appeared on several magazine covers. Because of her, Brud has been valued at at least $125 million.

So what'll the deal entail? — Apparently everything. CAA says it'll work with Lil Miquela in areas including television, film, brand strategy, and commercial endorsements. Rumor has it there's a stand-in for her likeness, and there's certainly someone providing the voice behind her music. Since we've already seen and heard her, it doesn't require much of stretch to imagine her digital likeness infiltrating more platforms for entertainment.

"Over the last few years, we’ve watched the team at Brud create a true multi-hyphenate in Miquela,” Adam Friedman, CAA global client strategy executive, said in a statement to Variety. "We are excited to jump in and help her navigate the world of television and film, and also see a unique opportunity for innovative, forward-thinking brands to align with a culturally relevant, icon-in-the-making."

Can we even call this ridiculous? — As Lil Miquela's entire existence pontificates, what's really "real" anyway? Seeing her credited in a TV show or movie won't be much different than watching a cartoon or any other digitally created character. The only difference is that instead of an actor behind her, there's a whole ass company pulling the strings. What I'm curious to see is if she merely plays herself or becomes a virtual actor — a digital person playing a digital character, if you will.

If all this is still too much for you to grapple, you may want to take a seat with the boomers.