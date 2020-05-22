All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.

Episode #6: Virtual reality’s revival / Tinder is a nightmare

Almost two years ago, Input editor in chief Joshua Topolsky thought that virtual reality was on its deathbed. Then something amazing happened. Joshua recently wrote about VR’s revival in an essay called “Virtual reality is about to have its iPhone moment.” He joins us to discuss his piece. And later: Given the coronavirus outbreak, online dating is now more difficult than ever. In an effort to help out users, Tinder changed its rules in April, but those tweaks turned the dating app into a spam-filled nightmare. Input news writer Ian Servantes joins us to talk about his frontline experiences.

Read the original Input stories here: