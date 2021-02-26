PSA: here’s how to actually protect yourself around robot police dogs

Culture
When the mechanical paw patrol comes sniffing around, pulling the battery should be a last resort.
Since the moment Boston Dynamics first introduced its headless robotic quadruped, Spot, to the public years ago, concerns over its potential police and military applications have been growing.
Such worries only deepened when the unnervingly agile dog (cute as it may occasionally be) became available for lease and, as of last summer, purchase.
Surprising no one, we've already seen it play "cop" on more than one occasion.