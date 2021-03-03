7 high-tech features that explain the Hyundai Ioniq 5 hype

Design
Hyundai's newest Tesla competitor is a crossover SUV that's jam-packed with design quirks and an enticing suite of both current and next-gen tech.
The electric vehicle market is pretty crowded nowadays. That means simply releasing a battery-powered vehicle isn't enough to separate upstarts from their predecessors and, luckily for the consumers interested in buying said electric cars, that also means automakers are starting to get creative with technology and design.
Among the new, more feature-rich offerings trying to carve out a piece of the EV market is Hyundai's electric SUV, the Ioniq 5, which was unveiled last month. Now that we have a little more detail it seemed only fitting to highlight some of the key features that should be keeping Elon Musk awake at night.