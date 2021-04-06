James Pero

Design

The 7 most bizarre phones LG ever made

RIP to LG mobile phones and their penchant for oddball form factors.

It’s official: LG is out of the mobile phone business. After decades, the company finally decided to cut its losses and relinquish its stake as a purveyor of cellular devices come July.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Though at this point LG has become increasingly irrelevant, struggling (and eventually succumbing) to the duopoly of Samsung and Apple, the Korean tech giant was often a bright spot for those yearning to own charismatic phones with a unique form factor.

