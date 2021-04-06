The 7 most bizarre phones LG ever made

Design
RIP to LG mobile phones and their penchant for oddball form factors.
It’s official: LG is out of the mobile phone business. After decades, the company finally decided to cut its losses and relinquish its stake as a purveyor of cellular devices come July.
Though at this point LG has become increasingly irrelevant, struggling (and eventually succumbing) to the duopoly of Samsung and Apple, the Korean tech giant was often a bright spot for those yearning to own charismatic phones with a unique form factor.