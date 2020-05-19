One of the minds behind the Apple Watch explains how it became an icon

Design
Former Apple designer Imran Chaudhri, one of the brains behind the Apple Watch, shares some interesting facts about the gadget as it marks its fifth anniversary. And 30.7 million sales in 2019 alone.
Chaudhri, pictured in the center, and some of the Apple team on launch day.
“We imagined everything you would expect — lists, square icons, evenly spaced grids — but they all made things more constrained and reinforced the idea of the small screen. The goal was to make the screen appear much vaster than it actually was — appear like it didn’t have boundaries.”
Imran Chaudhri