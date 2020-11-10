Apple officially divorces Intel with new MacBooks and Mac Mini

Design
There's a new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini, and none of them have Intel processors inside.
Apple is closing out the year with a bang! At a special virtual event, the tech giant announced two new MacBooks and a Mac Mini, all of which are powered by its own M1 chip. The new laptops are the first step toward moving away from using processors made by Intel.
Replacing Intel's processors is the new M1 chip. Apple says the CPU is 2x more powerful than the "latest PC laptop chip" (hi Intel!), while consuming 1/4th of the power.