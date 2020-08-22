The ISS like you've never seen it

Design
Roland Miller, who has photographed the American space program for 30 years, worked with Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli to capture the International Space Station in impressive detail.
The resultant book, Interior Space: A Visual Exploration of the International Space Station, has debuted in a Kickstarter campaign. The 200-page hardback is set to launch in time for November 2, 2020, the date that marks 20 years of humans continuously inhabiting the ISS.