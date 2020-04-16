Carhartt WIP takes a page from Supreme's book with sticky notes, a speaker, and more

As many mixed feelings as Supreme and its followers provoke these days, my favorite thing about the brand remains its never-ending output of absurd accessories. From what I've heard, the design team has a "Screw it, what can we do next?" mentality that I adore. Bricks, Oreos, a pinball machine: why the hell not? It's fun, it's ridiculous, and I'm hoping for a day in which it produces a terra cotta pot with a box logo on it so my plants can be as insufferable as I am.

Supreme may do it best, and produce the widest range, but the practice is fairly common within streetwear. So it isn't a surprise to see Carhartt WIP, Carhartt's more fashionable offshoot, release a range of random home goods adorned with its logo. Better yet, it's welcomed. These accessories slap.

Carhartt WIP

Behold the range — The "gadgets" section of Carhartt's WIP has been updated with a wild mix of goods. In the same space, you'll find a Bluetooth speaker made in conjunction with Lexon alongside a set for boule, also known as "bocce" in Italy or "pétanque" in France. The stainless steel balls are as authentic as it gets, made by the traditional French manufacturer OBUT.

Other products include sticky notes, a pizza-themed chef's apron, and a glass to throw back pints with. Right now, as you're almost certainly sitting inside your home bored into oblivion, one of these little items may spark a little joy. Retail therapy may not be the solution to all your problems, but you can't begrudge a step in the right direction — especially with some of the lower-priced items.

For example, $58 ain't too shabby for an extremely portable speaker, and $30 will have you set with enough sticky notes to last you for years unless you're diving into a Pepe Silvia-level conspiracy. And unlike Supreme, making them yours doesn't put you in competition with thousands of hive minds armed with bots and delusions of building a resale empire. There are no "Ls" in WIP.

Carhartt WIP

Carhartt WIP